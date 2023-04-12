CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have spirit? An annual festival in southern Montgomery County is looking for people that have made contributions to the Centerville or Washington Township communities.

The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival is currently accepting nominations for the Community Spirit Award for the summer festival. People that are interested in entering in becoming a nominee are required to be residents of either the city of Centerville or Washington Twp. Nominees must have made “extraordinary volunteer contributions” of their talent and time to the festival and the community as a whole.

Members of the Americana Festival, along with Washington Twp. trustees and Centerville City Council members are not allowed to be considered for the award.

The award is in honor of James “Jim” T. Reppert, a resident of the Centerville-Washington Twp. community who died in 2020. Reppert dedicated several decades of his life working locally to give back to the community to grow festivities for people of all ages to enjoy for years to come.

“Jim’s community spirit, leadership and volunteerism extended beyond the Americana Festival and contributed to the outstanding quality of life we enjoy in Centerville and Washington Township,” the festival says. “He truly lived the Americana Festival’s mission to build, promote and sustain community spirit through citizen participation.”

All applications are required to be sent in by Monday, May 15 at the latest. If you would like to fill out the form to nominate someone, click here. Once you fill out the form, you are going to email it to Info@americanafestival.org and have the subject line as “Community Spirit Award.”

The committee will select the person selected for the award sometime in June.