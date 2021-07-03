Gorgeous today, heating up on Sunday

Bright sunshine today with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Sunday the humidity increases and it warms up to near 90. Due to the increase in moisture on Sunday there is a slim chance of a spotty shower or storm late day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Much warmer and higher humidity. Isolated storm PM. High near 90.

The summertime heat and humidity continues for much of the week ahead with highs around 90 for several days. Next best chance of rain is on Thursday.