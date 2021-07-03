Gorgeous today, heating up on Sunday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bright sunshine today with low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Sunday the humidity increases and it warms up to near 90. Due to the increase in moisture on Sunday there is a slim chance of a spotty shower or storm late day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Much warmer and higher humidity. Isolated storm PM. High near 90.

The summertime heat and humidity continues for much of the week ahead with highs around 90 for several days. Next best chance of rain is on Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Fireworks return to RiverScape MetroPark Saturday

Centerville gives pond in Pondview Park to Kettering to clear up boundary issues

Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16

Four children shot in Norfolk; no life-threatening injuries

July 4th Driving, How to stay safe on the road

More News