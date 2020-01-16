Gordon Food Service in talks to bring more grocery options to Trotwood residents

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is in talks with Gordon Food Services about expansion plans due to a growing need for access to fresh food in the area.

City officials say the wholesale grocery model may soon include retail options for more fresh produce, vegetables, baked goods, meats, and fresh in-store rotisserie and roasted chicken.

Back in September, Gordon Food Service started selling smaller quantities of items following the closure of Foodtown, the last full-service grocery store in the city.

The grocer anticipates significant upgrades will be made to its current location at 5380 Salem Avenue to accommodate the retail portion of its business.

They have also been working with the city’s planning and economic development department to coordinate a new left turn break from SR-49 into the business.

Online ordering and in-store pickup services is also in the works.

City officials, including the Mayor, will soon travel to Detroit for a tour of a GFS store that is similar to the one being proposed.

