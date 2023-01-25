DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals is helping people prepare for and find jobs in the community with a hiring event this Thursday, January 26.

According to a release, this hiring event will be looking to staff both full and part-time positions across all Goodwill stores in a 23-county area.

Potential applicants should apply online here, before attending the event in person at the main campus found at 660 South Main Street in Dayton. The event will run from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Open positions include:

Donation Attendant

Donation Processor

Sales Associate

Store Supervisor in Training

Store Supervisor

Store Manager

Assistant Store Manager

E-Commerce Clerk

Material Handlers

For more information on the event, call Rhea Gregory, HR Recruiter, at 937-528- 6559.

Goodwill Easterseals also holds multiple programs that help prepare individuals for job readiness, whatever their skill level may be. For more information, click here.