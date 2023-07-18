DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine is now home to a new Goodwill store.

The store occupies the former CVS building located at 2657 W. Alex Bell Road. It opened Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Moraine Goodwill is the 34th Miami Valley location, and all of them support over 40 major community goodwill programs. For every revenue dollar retail outlets receive, 87 cents goes to Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley programs.

“There’s a lot of people in poverty in our community, a lot of people with disabilities, and we saw opportunities to help them,” Lance Detrick, president and CEO of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, said.

“That’s just steadily grown over the years, all made possible by the great support we’ve gotten from not only the great citizens of Moraine but throughout the Miami Valley area as they donated and shopped our stores. It really has helped a lot of people. We served over 19,000 people last year.”

New stores are also set to open in Carlisle and Eaton in the coming months.