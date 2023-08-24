DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Goodwill store in the Miami Valley is now open.

Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Carlisle with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.

The new store supports over 40 programs offered by Goodwill Easter Seals. The organization, alongside the stores, uses those programs to support people with disabilities.

For every dollar of revenue in the retail outlets, 87 cents go toward those programs.

The store is located at 502 Central Avenue.