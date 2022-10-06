Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be holding a hiring event for its new West Campus.

According to a release, a two-day hiring event will be held at the Dayton Metro Library Trotwood Branch, located at 855 E. Main St. in Trotwood. The events will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hiring event is being held in search of those to fill part-time and full-time positions for the new Trotwood location.

Some of the positions looking to be filled include:

Activity and Personal Care Aides

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Activity Coordinator for Senior Adult Day Services

Community Employment and Support Professionals

At the new Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley West Campus, some services and programs that will be offered are employment, community outreach, individuals living in poverty, free car seat, developmental disabilities and more.

To learn more about the hiring event, you can contact the HR Recruiter, Rhea Gregory, at 937-528-6559.