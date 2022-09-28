BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Senior Adult Day Services facility in Greene County will reopen in October.

According to a release, the Senior Adult Day Services location will reopen on Wednesday, October 12. It is located at 2309 N. Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek, next door to the Goodwill store. Adult Day Services at the Beavercreek location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday,

The services closed in March 2020 after the Coronavirus pandemic began due to CDC recommendations.

Vice President of Program Services for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, Jennifer Bonifas, says they are excited to be able to reopen and offer services again.

“The Senior Adult Services offer a safe, caring home-away-from-home and person-centered program for seniors who want to maintain their independence at home in the community,” Bonifas said.

The Adult Day Service program focuses on senior health and provides activities such as fall prevention, shopping trips, field trips and more. A registered nurse is also present each day to assist with any medical or personal care services.

Seniors will receive a catered lunch with two daily snacks throughout the week. Door-to-door transportation with wheelchair accessibility is provided for those who need it.

For more information on this re-opening, you can contact 1 (833) 437-6833 or you can send an email to seniors@gesmv.org.

