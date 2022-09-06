DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley will be offering a free resource fair for the blind and visually impaired.

According to Goodwill Easterseals, the Vision Resource Fair will be held on September 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Eichelberger Conference Center at the Goodwill Easterseals Campus.

The fair will include resources regarding educational services, vendors and organizations and businesses that assist individuals who are blind or visually impaired. There will also be two educational sessions which are as follows:

Assistive Technology and Smartphones with Doug Beitzel from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Living with Low Vision with Nahseam Brown from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

There will be vision screenings provided by Prevent Blindness Ohio as well.