Good Shepherd Ministries hosting fourth annual Christmas tree sale in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Shepherd Ministries Christmas Tree Sale by Phil Wiedenheft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Good Shepherd Ministries is having their fourth annual Christmas tree sale from now until Dec. 25. 

The sale, located at 1115 E. 3rd St., is running daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m until Dec. 25. The organization said they have Douglas fir trees varying from 3 feet to 9 feet. 

According to its website, the non-profit organization provides shelter and aid to recovering addicts through homes on Linden Avenue. 

Masks are required at the event, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, call 513-816-8089.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS