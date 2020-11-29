Good Shepherd Ministries hosting fourth annual Christmas tree sale in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Good Shepherd Ministries is having their fourth annual Christmas tree sale from now until Dec. 25.

The sale, located at 1115 E. 3rd St., is running daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m until Dec. 25. The organization said they have Douglas fir trees varying from 3 feet to 9 feet.

According to its website, the non-profit organization provides shelter and aid to recovering addicts through homes on Linden Avenue.

Masks are required at the event, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, call 513-816-8089.