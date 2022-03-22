DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The civil rights investigation into the 2018 closure of Premier Health’s Good Samaritan Hospital has come to an end, finding no evidence of a civil rights violation.

According to a letter from the Office of Civil Rights of the US Department of Health and Human Services, sufficient evidence was not found to prove Premier Health was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act or Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.

The letter said that the Clergy Community Coalition alleged that Premier Health’s closure of Good Samaritan Hospital and the expansion in suburban and rural areas “adversely and disparately” affected African Americans and women. The Coalition further alleged that Premier Health was in violation of Title VI and Section 1557.

“OCR thoroughly reviewed all of the information provided by both parties,” the letter reads. “OCR also made onsite visits and interviewed over 100 witnesses, including community residents and senior leaders of Good Samaritan Hospital and Premier. Based on its review of the complaint, interviews, and evidence submitted by both parties, OCR did not find a violation of Title VI or Section 1557.”

In a statement provided to 2 NEWS, Premier Health officials said plans to redevelop the hospital site are moving forward:

“Plans to redevelop the former Good Samaritan Hospital campus in partnership with others continue to move forward and gain momentum. We will do our part to make the vision for the Northwest Health and Wellness Center a reality on this site. And we will continue to collaborate with organizations in northwest Dayton and throughout the region to find new ways to fulfill our mission in all communities that we serve. We are grateful for the federal government’s decision on this matter.”

Leaders with the Clergy Community Coalition said they are saddened by the results of the investigation. Bishop Richard Cox said Premier Health’s plans to redevelop the site do not meet West Dayton’s needs.

“It’s inadequate because we face tragedy, we face trauma, babies cannot be born on the west side, we have not mental health services, we have no emergency services,” Cox said.

However, Cox is hopeful new leadership at Premier Health will mean a better future for the former Good Sam site.

“On one side we were sad because that displaced 1,400 workers, 40,000 people, but yet, on the other side, there is hope because they’re building state-of-the-art facilities everywhere else, they can do it in West Dayton,” Cox said.

Cox said the Clergy Community Coalition will continue to ask local and state elected officials to advocate for better health care in West Dayton.

The Office of Civil Rights said the complaint has been closed.