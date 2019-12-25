Good Night Lights light up Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders from across the Miami Valley made their way to Dayton Children’s for a special occasion on Tuesday night.

Cruisers from a number of agencies turned their lights on for the annual “Good Night Lights” for the patients at Dayton Children’s. Many children will be staying at Dayton Children’s Hospital during the Christmas holiday.

In addition to the lights, air horns sounded at 7:59 pm.

