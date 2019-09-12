Good Night Lights celebrates one year anniversary at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the past year, Dayton Police and Dayton Children’s have been partnering to help wish kids inside the hospital goodnight with flashing police car and firetruck lights.

“It’s been a great response, we get a great turnout every week. It’s just bringing a little light to some possibly dark times for these kids,” says Cassy Crabtree with Dayton Children’s.

The tradition usually happens every Tuesday night, but a special edition was held Wednesday to commemorate 9/11.

