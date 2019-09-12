Good Night Lights celebrates one year anniversary at Dayton Children’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the past year, Dayton Police and Dayton Children’s have been partnering to help wish kids inside the hospital goodnight with flashing police car and firetruck lights.

“It’s been a great response, we get a great turnout every week. It’s just bringing a little light to some possibly dark times for these kids,” says Cassy Crabtree with Dayton Children’s.

The tradition usually happens every Tuesday night, but a special edition was held Wednesday to commemorate 9/11.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS