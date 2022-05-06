DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is nearly here, and the Levitt Pavilion has announced its list of shows for the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season.
“Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner. “Our commitment of providing 50 free concerts for our community is reaching off the lawn this season through our pop-up concert program powered by PNC and our continued educational outreach lifting the voices of our youth through creative expression.”
These free concerts are divided by genre into series sponsored by local businesses, the Levitt Pavilion said. Series include the altafiber rock/pop series, the Dayton Metro Library World Music Series, the Projects Unlimited Gem Series (comprised of local opening acts), the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass series and the TricomB2B Funk Series.
“We are honored at how quickly our city has embraced Levitt Dayton as a community asset,” said Wagner. “We see strangers become friends at these concerts, we see conversations happen between people that met because this space is activated. We feel very fortunate to be a part of this community-building story.”
The season will begin on Thursday, June 2, with a concert by Suenatron, the Levitt Pavilion said. All concerts begin at 7 pm, and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs, food, and beverages.
- Suenatron | Thursday, June 2
- Mojoflo | Friday, June 3
- Amythyst Kiah (Opening: Heather Redman & the Reputation) | Saturday, June 4
- Kaleta & Super Yamba Band | Thursday, June 9
- Levitt National Tour Presents The New Respects | Friday, June 10
- Seryn | Saturday, June 11
- Isaiah Sharkey | Thursday, June 16
- We Banjo 3 | Friday, June 17
- Juneteenth Concert ft. Mumu Fresh | Saturday, June 18 | (Opening Ceremonies from 5-7PM)
- John Doe Folk Trio | Thursday, June 23
- Altered Five Blues Band | Friday, June 24
- Joslyn & the Sweet Compression | Saturday, June 25
- Mike Mains & the Branches | Thursday, July 7
- The Tillers (Opening: Stringus Khan) | Friday, July 8
- Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience | Saturday, July 9
- Luke Winslow-King | Thursday, July 14
- Will Hoge | Friday, July 15
- Sarob | Saturday, July 16
- Puzzle of Light with the Elements | Thursday, July 21
- Jimmy Leach’s Jazztet | Friday, July 22
- Miller and the Other Sinners (Opening: Bohemian Funk) | Saturday, July 23
- Davy Holt | Thursday, July 28
- Incendio | Friday, July 29
- Empire Strikes Brass (Opening: Intergalactic Space Force) | Saturday, July 30
- The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band | Thursday, August 4
- The Foxies (Opening: Clemmer) | Friday, August 5
- Tony Terry & Vibe5 | Saturday, August 6
- John King | Thursday, August 11
- Jackie Venson | Friday, August 12
- Freekbass & The Bump Assembly | Saturday, August 13
- Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats (Opening: Nick Kizirnis) | Thursday, August 18
- The Nth Power | Friday, August 19
- Black Opry Revue| Saturday, August 20
- Jenny and the Mexicats | Thursday, August 25
- NexLevel | Friday, August 26
- Honey & Blue (Opening: Gabe Maas & the Bruins) | Saturday, August 27
- Pimps of Joytime | Thursday, September 1
- Zak Baalbaki & Band | Friday, September 2
- David Poe with Blake Morgan and Janita | Saturday, September 3
- Jocelyn and Chris | Thursday, September 8
- Burnt Sugar Arkestra | Friday, September 9
- Carlene Carter | Saturday, September 10
- TBA | Thursday, September 15
- Music of India ft. TasteFull Band | Friday, September 16
- Lakeside | Saturday, September 17
- Blessing Offor | Sunday, September 18