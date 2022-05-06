DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer is nearly here, and the Levitt Pavilion has announced its list of shows for the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season.

“Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner. “Our commitment of providing 50 free concerts for our community is reaching off the lawn this season through our pop-up concert program powered by PNC and our continued educational outreach lifting the voices of our youth through creative expression.”

These free concerts are divided by genre into series sponsored by local businesses, the Levitt Pavilion said. Series include the altafiber rock/pop series, the Dayton Metro Library World Music Series, the Projects Unlimited Gem Series (comprised of local opening acts), the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass series and the TricomB2B Funk Series.

“We are honored at how quickly our city has embraced Levitt Dayton as a community asset,” said Wagner. “We see strangers become friends at these concerts, we see conversations happen between people that met because this space is activated. We feel very fortunate to be a part of this community-building story.”

The season will begin on Thursday, June 2, with a concert by Suenatron, the Levitt Pavilion said. All concerts begin at 7 pm, and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs, food, and beverages.

Suenatron | Thursday, June 2

Mojoflo | Friday, June 3

Amythyst Kiah (Opening: Heather Redman & the Reputation) | Saturday, June 4

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band | Thursday, June 9

Levitt National Tour Presents The New Respects | Friday, June 10

Seryn | Saturday, June 11

Isaiah Sharkey | Thursday, June 16

We Banjo 3 | Friday, June 17

Juneteenth Concert ft. Mumu Fresh | Saturday, June 18 | (Opening Ceremonies from 5-7PM)

John Doe Folk Trio | Thursday, June 23

Altered Five Blues Band | Friday, June 24

Joslyn & the Sweet Compression | Saturday, June 25

Mike Mains & the Branches | Thursday, July 7

The Tillers (Opening: Stringus Khan) | Friday, July 8

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience | Saturday, July 9

Luke Winslow-King | Thursday, July 14

Will Hoge | Friday, July 15

Sarob | Saturday, July 16

Puzzle of Light with the Elements | Thursday, July 21

Jimmy Leach’s Jazztet | Friday, July 22

Miller and the Other Sinners (Opening: Bohemian Funk) | Saturday, July 23

Davy Holt | Thursday, July 28

Incendio | Friday, July 29

Empire Strikes Brass (Opening: Intergalactic Space Force) | Saturday, July 30

The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band | Thursday, August 4

The Foxies (Opening: Clemmer) | Friday, August 5

Tony Terry & Vibe5 | Saturday, August 6

John King | Thursday, August 11

Jackie Venson | Friday, August 12

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly | Saturday, August 13

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats (Opening: Nick Kizirnis) | Thursday, August 18

The Nth Power | Friday, August 19

Black Opry Revue| Saturday, August 20

Jenny and the Mexicats | Thursday, August 25

NexLevel | Friday, August 26

Honey & Blue (Opening: Gabe Maas & the Bruins) | Saturday, August 27

Pimps of Joytime | Thursday, September 1

Zak Baalbaki & Band | Friday, September 2

David Poe with Blake Morgan and Janita | Saturday, September 3

Jocelyn and Chris | Thursday, September 8

Burnt Sugar Arkestra | Friday, September 9

Carlene Carter | Saturday, September 10

TBA | Thursday, September 15

Music of India ft. TasteFull Band | Friday, September 16

Lakeside | Saturday, September 17

Blessing Offor | Sunday, September 18