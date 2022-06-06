MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration is open for the third annual GREAT Smallmouth Bass Fishing Challenge on the Great Miami River.

“The largest smallmouth bass caught in the Great Miami River in the last five years measured out at 24.3 inches,” said Donnie Knight, a Troy resident and biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “Smallmouth bass are plentiful in the Great Miami River from March through October, so it’s a great time to encourage anglers to get out on the water.”

This virtual fishing challenge runs via the I-Angler app, a release said. Contestants can use the app to register their catches. There are divisions for both fly fishing and conventional fishing, but both are catch-and-release.

It costs $25 to register for your chance to win a prize. According to the release, prizes will be awarded for five categories in both fishing styles:

Largest Smallmouth Bass (1st, 2nd, 3rd place)

Random drawings for both spin (conventional) and fly-fishing participants who catch smallmouth bass in the following lengths: 12”-13.75″ 14”-15.75″ 16”-17.75″ 18” and greater



