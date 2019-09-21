Golf outing raises money for Miami Valley Crime Stoppers

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 19th annual Chuck Woods Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Clayton Friday.

Money raised at the event goes to support the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line and their mission to create awareness and solve crimes in the community.

“When I was introduced to crime stoppers and what they do for the community, I was blown away by the amount of work our police community does and what the benefit of what Crime Stoppers can provide them and to help them do their job,” said Craig Mesure, President of Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

