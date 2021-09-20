Golf fundraiser: AACF honors co-founder with memorial event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The African-American Community Fund of The Dayton Foundation will be launching its inaugural John Moore Memorial Golf Outing and fundraiser on Monday, September 20 at Pipestone Golf Course, 4344 Benner Rd., Miamisburg.

This event will honor John E. Moore, Sr., Co-Founder of the African-American Community Fund. The AACF said Moore was a former Dayton Foundation Governing Board chair, a Foundation volunteer for nearly 40 years, and one of Dayton’s most dedicated volunteers before he died in 2021.

“Mr. Moore’s contributions to the Dayton area made him one of the most well-respected and influential and loved leaders in the Dayton area. We are grateful to his family for allowing us to name this event in his honor,” said the president of the African-American Community Fund, Debbie Carter. “We plan to host this as an annual event with proceeds benefiting the AACF general operating fund and the John and Hester Moore Fund.”

The AACF said the outing will include 18 holes of golf with beverages and refreshments followed by dinner and awards.

“Our family is happy to have our father’s name memorialized in support of two areas he inspired, supported, and participated in, the African American Community Fund (AACF) and the sport of golf,” said Joyce Ard, daughter of John E. Moore, Sr.

Registration and check-in will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start to the event at 1 p.m. Dinner will be around 6 p.m. The AACF said registration will cost $125 per golfer or $500 for a group of four.