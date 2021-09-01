Golf for students: Wilberforce University hosts golf classic to fund scholarships, athletic department

The Wilberforce University Department of Athletics is hosting a golf classic and silent auction on Friday, October 8.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)—The Wilberforce University Department of Athletics is hosting a golf classic and silent auction on Friday, October 8.

The event will support the growing athletic program as well as making tuition more affordable to students, the University said.

“As we continue to build our golf team, this event brings awareness to our program and its proceeds will provide scholarships to our students. We are also strengthening our relationships with community partners and friends of the university,” said WU athletics director Derek Williams.

The golf scramble will be held at the Beavercreek Golf Course at 2800 New Germany Treibein Rd and begins at 9 a.m., the University said. Awards will be given at 2 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.