Golf courses allowed to remain open, state says

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – During Ohio’s stay at home order, golf has been an on-again-off-again activity, and at the moment, it’s on again. However, Steve Jurick the executive director of the Miami Valley Golf Association says while this business is still considered essential, playing golf certainly is not essential.

“It’s best to stay home, there’s absolutely no question about it. We know that staying home flattens the curve, so stay home. But we also know some golfers won’t stay home. There’s a little conflicting message there, so we know that. And all of our golf courses started to work very hard to ensure proper social distancing requirements are in place,” he said.

Even when courses were closed last weekend, Jurick said some golfers were sneaking on to play anyway, so by re-opening the courses things should be safer for everyone involved.

“We have to realize we can’t stop it and saying that no golf courses are allowed to be open means that everyone and their brother is just going to show up and play, and now we’re going to get people getting hurt from that, so we constantly have to pay attention. We have to be vigilant there and our courses are that,” said Jurick.

With warm weather right around the corner of course more people will be wanting to play golf and with proper social distancing, everyone will get a chance to.