Golf carts on streets a growing trend, experts say

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - Huber Heights has joined several other towns and cities in Ohio to allow golf carts on streets, and businesses that sell the vehicles say they're seeing increased demand.

Before voting on the new ordinance Monday night, city council members in Huber Heights consulted other towns, such as Troy, that already allow them on the roads, according to councilman Richard Shaw.

"We wanted to give some delivery businesses that are changing their models going to a more efficient delivery system the opportunity to take advantage of that," said Aubrey Hale, management analyst for the city of Troy.

Golf carts have been allowed on the road in Troy since April, Hale said, and so far, there haven't been any issues.

The new local laws come after a change in state law last year that prohibited golf carts on streets unless they were allowed by local government on roads with lower speed limits, according to officials.

"As more and more cities have allowed the golf carts, a lot of people use them in their neighborhoods now," said Adam Hunter, sales manager at Power Equipment Solutions, which sells golf carts.

Hunter said his company and others help get golf carts ready for the road, adding features like turn signals, rear view mirrors and seat belts, which are required by some jurisdictions.

His business has seen a significant increase in sales in recent years due to rising demand to ride golf carts on the road, he added.

"It's a fairly low-cost vehicle to own," Hunter said. "You can get into a used, street-ready golf cart for right around $4,000. And it's very little maintenance every year."

The new ordinance in Huber Heights will go into effect August 22, Shaw said. The golf carts will only be allowed on streets with speed limits 25 miles per hour or lower, he added.

There are an estimated 50 golf carts in Huber Heights registered for the road, Shaw said.