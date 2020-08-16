Golf cart crash in Sidney sends several people to hospital

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four adults were involved in a golf cart crash Saturday evening that sent several of them to the hospital, according to Sidney Police.

Police and EMS were sent to the scene of the crash in the 500 block of Kossuth Street around 8:30 p.m. The passengers on the golf cart that were injured were transferred to the hospital.

No other vehicles or people were involved. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.