Golf cart crash in Sidney sends several people to hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Golf_Cart_ordinance_up_for_vote_in_Huber_0_20180711210326

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Four adults were involved in a golf cart crash Saturday evening that sent several of them to the hospital, according to Sidney Police.

Police and EMS were sent to the scene of the crash in the 500 block of Kossuth Street around 8:30 p.m. The passengers on the golf cart that were injured were transferred to the hospital.

No other vehicles or people were involved. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS