DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Golden Navigators’ mission is to connect seniors with professionals who can help provide knowledge and support to help navigate those golden years.

This week, the organization is hosting a connection event. Events like these host vendors and other resources available for topics such as downsizing, selling your home and assisted living options.

“The idea is to enable people to have, under one roof, a place where they can negotiate, and find out the resources, that meets the needs of seniors,” Jim Valekis, Client Support at Tipp Center, said.

“If you are a senior, or if you’re a caregiver, or if you are a younger senior who wants to negotiate the last years of their life and not have to have other people make decisions for them but launch off a plan, that they can, from the outset know that this is going to happen when this happens.”

The event is set to be held Wednesday at the Tipp Center 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tipp Center is located at 855 North Third Street in Tipp City.

The Golden Navigators is hosting four events like this throughout the year, geared toward similar themes important to the lives of seniors and caretakers.

The event website can be found here.