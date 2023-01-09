Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This month is dubbed “Dry January”, where many people cut out alcohol for the first month of the new year as a way of improving their health.

Going dry and cutting out alcohol for 31 days can have a major impact on your metabolism and overall health.

“Having 31 days of feeling these benefits, of maybe losing a couple of pounds, and getting better sleep–what the research shows is that just encourages people to maybe not be totally dry in the months moving past January, but at least cutting down on their alcohol intake,” says Tina Rezash Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication for Montgomery County ADAMHS.

For some, it’s easier said than done.

To help people giving up the bottle, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton is giving people another way to raise a glass.

“You can still go out. You can have fun with your friends. You can hold that glass or that bottle, but it doesn’t have to necessarily hold a drink,” says Rezash Rogal.

In 2021 Ghostlight Coffee opened a bottle shop as part of its location on Wayne Avenue dedicated to selling non-alcoholic options.

“We’ll take some of the classic cocktails and put a little bit of a spin on it, and make it our own and make it alcohol free,” says Shane Anderson, the owner of Ghostlight Coffee and Bottle Shop by Ghostlight.

It’s the first of its kind in the state. Since opening, they’ve seen the demand grow.

“For the most part, the taste is very similar to the alcoholic version. You might not get the same burn. Many of them have very similar flavor notes,” describes Anderson.

Ghostlight has a seasonal zero-proof menu. Everything in the shop is alcohol-free.