GoFundMe setup for family of Kaleb Huff raises over $20,000 in 24 hours

Firefighters from Bradford, Covington, and Piqua battle a house fire in the 400 block of N. Miami St. in Bradford on Monday night. | Provided by the Piqua Daily Call

BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – After a little less than 24 hours the GoFundMe for Kaleb Huff’s family has made over $20,000, showing the communities support during a tragic time.

2 NEWS reported Tuesday that Huff was found dead inside the families home after a fire started in the rear of the house. Of the eight people who lived there, several people had to jump from the top floor and three were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

A relative from Greenville took it upon herself to setup a GoFundMe to help ease the loss of both Huff and their home.

