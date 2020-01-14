GoFundMe set up to pay for memorial service for CTC student killed

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the memorial service for the 18-year-old woman who was found shot and killed Monday morning.

The GoFundMe page is “accepting donations to honor her (Kareena Broski) with a memorial service.” The page says funds not used will go towards “other tragic deaths in the Dayton area.”

Kareena Broski, of Englewood, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Union Road just after midnight. She was taken to Grandview Hospital where she later died.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed her death as a homicide, saying she died after being shot in the torso.

Police believe that Broski knew the suspect and that she was shot somewhere else then transported to the apartment complex.

CTC says that Broski was a Northmont High School student who had been enrolled at CTC for the last year and a half. Grief counselors are at Miami Valley CTC to help students grieving with the loss.

