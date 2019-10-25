GoFundMe set up to buy furnace for WWII veteran

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 98-year-old WWII veteran from Xenia, who recently parachuted into the Netherlands, for the veteran to get a new furnace to heat his home.

According to the Round Canopy Parachute Team’s historian Kenneth Peck, Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin has been heating his home with a small wood burning stove for the past 15 years after his furnace gave out.

The GoFundMe has raised $6,000 of the $10,000 goal, according to Peck. He says that it will take nearly every penny of the $10,000 to replace the furnace that was a boiler run via fuel oil.

If there are any remaining funds, they will go towards helping all veterans with financial issues to have the opportunity to join the Round Canopy Parachute Team and jump again or learn if they attended the U.S. Army Jump School in Fort Benning, Ga.

Checks can also be mailed towards the furnace replacement. Checks can be made payable to RCPT USA (in note section, pit “Pee Wee Martin Fund”) and mailed to Round Canopy Parachute Team USA c/o RCPT Treasurer, 1880 East West Parkway, Unit 8713, Fleming Island, FL 32003.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.