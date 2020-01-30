GoFundMe set up for woman found dead at Buck Creek State Park

BUCK CREEK STATE PARK, Ohio (WDTN) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the woman who was found dead at Buck Creek State Park on Jan. 24 to help pay for funeral and burial expenses.

Latricia Bass-Jefferies was last seen on Jan. 18 taking a family friend home in Springfield. Her car was later pulled from the lake at Buck Creek State Park followed by the recovery of her body on Jan. 24.

“She has brightened many lives with her smile, loudness, energetic, and beautiful ways,” the GoFundMe page said. “She was no stranger to anyone as she treated them like she knew them for a lifetime. She would do anything for anyone. No one can understand the loss that her family, her coworkers, and her children are dealing with for she truly is irreplaceable.

Dayton Police said it has concluded and closed the investigation into the case.