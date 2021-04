Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000, and Ohio hunters checked more than 20,000 turkeys for the first time that year. (Courtesy of ODNR)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Hunting enthusiasts, get excited. Spring wild turkey season in Ohio is now here.

According to our partners at The Register-Herald, hunters in the south zone can hunt 30 minutes before sunrise until noon from Saturday, April 24 through May 2.

On May 3 through May 23, they will have until sunset to hunt.

In order to hunt, you do need a valid hunting license and wild turkey permit.