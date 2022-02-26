CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – You’ve heard of goat yoga, but this local tavern is giving you the chance to enjoy a drink with your favorite farmland friends.

Saturday afternoon, patrons at Mack’s Tavern get the chance to feed and snuggle with baby goats at the bar, all as part of a collaboration with the Dream to Reality Goat Farm.

This farm rescues abused goats and finds loving homes for them, or if that is not possible, takes care of the goats themselves. After healing up, the tavern said these goats bring healing to the community by visiting nursing homes and veterans as well as doing home visits.

According to Mack’s Tavern, this 21-and-over event runs from 1 pm until 4 pm, so don’t wait too long to stop by.

All proceeds from the feed bags will go directly to the Dream to Reality Goat Farm, and a donation bucket will be set up in the tavern. Mack’s Tavern said that patrons can simply take a number and a drink and wait their turn for ten minutes of farm fun.

Mack’s tavern is located at 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.