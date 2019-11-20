GM to make major announcement in Brookville Thursday

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem. The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. GM says a pump in the power-assist brakes can put out less vacuum than needed, increasing stopping distance and the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – General Motors is set to make a major announcement in Brookville on Thursday, according to the company.

General Motors Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Gerald Johnson will be joined at the announcement by representatives from Isuzu, DMAX, and local and state elected officials. The announcement will be made at the Brookville Fire Station 76 on East Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

On Sept. 17, Montgomery County commissioners approved a resolution to enter into an equity agreement with Brookville for a possible $175 million GM facility.

