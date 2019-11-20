GM to make major announcement in Brookville Thursday

Live Now
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – General Motors is set to make a major announcement in Brookville on Thursday, according to the company.

General Motors Executive Vice President of Manufacturing Gerald Johnson will be joined at the announcement by representatives from Isuzu, DMAX, and local and state elected officials. The announcement will be made at the Brookville Fire Station 76 on East Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

On Sept. 17, Montgomery County commissioners approved a resolution to enter into an equity agreement with Brookville for a possible $175 million GM facility.

