GM purchases nearly 75 acres for plant in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – GM and DMAX officials will be in Brookville tomorrow making a big announcement, just one week after GM purchased land in the Brookville Commercial Campus.

Montgomery County property records show General Motors purchased 74.6 acres in the industrial complex for nearly $3 million last Wednesday.

This purchase comes less than two months after the announcement that GM plans to build a plant worth $175 million in Brookville.

“I live a mile away from the plant going in, and I’m worried about the increased traffic on the road of course, but I’m also glad that it is going in,” said Eddie Coudell. “We did lose Payless there, and that was quite a big business there. Hopefully this one is going to be as big and bring the tax revenue back into Brookville.”

The plant would be used to make engine blocks and would employ around 100 people.

John Thompson lives in nearby Lewisburg and said he and his friends have discussed looking into those potential jobs.

“I had some family members who worked for the company and got a lot of good things from it, so I definitely think that some of my friends had talked about it and potentially in the future, yeah absolutely we’d look,” said Thompson.

When the deal is done, the plant is expected to open in late 2020.

2 NEWS will have much more on this development following Thursday’s announcement.

