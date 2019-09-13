GM plans to build $175M facility in Dayton area, bringing 100 new jobs

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – General Motors has confirmed they are looking to build a $175 million facility in the Dayton area that would bring with it around 100 new jobs.

Our partners at the Dayton Business Journal report that a GM spokesperson said they are considering Brookville as the location for a 251,000-square-foot facility that would serve as a truck engine plant, making engine blocks and heads for the DMAX plant in Moraine.

GM announced back in May that they planned to bring new manufacturing jobs and investments to the Moraine plant.

The company is still pursuing incentives from Montgomery County and the City of Brookville. If successful, the project will be unveiled in late 2020.

“We’re glad they made the decision to stay and grow in Montgomery County,” said Erik Collins, Montgomery County director of community and economic development. “We’ve really been intentional about our efforts that have resonated with companies like GM, which is faster speed to market, how we can be a lower cost place to do business, and reduce risk for companies that make decisions to expand here or locate their operations here.”

While not officially confirmed, Collins said a 65-acre site just north of I-75 has been identified for the project.

