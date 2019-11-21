GM invests $175 million into Brookville manufacturing plant

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville was heavily damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes but Thursday they had something to celebrate as several investors gathered at the fire station to share the latest details of the $175 million dollar plant being built in their community.

The 251,000 square foot facility will be the second plant of its kind in the Miami Valley. It will manufacture an all new diesel engine for GM’s 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pick-up trucks.

The plant is expected to bring 100 new jobs to the area.

According to the Brookville mayor, they were happy to be able to persuade GM to make the decision to built here.

“Brookville was probably number three or four on [their] list. They wanted to locate near the airport and the Knoop Prairie,” said Mayor Chuck Letner.

However there were complications earlier this year with development near Knoop Prairie.

“General Motors got tired of trying to work through the problems and they finally came to us and said ‘What can you do?’ and our team was on it,” explained Mayor Letner.

General Motor’s Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Gerald Johnson, says this plant will be efficient and environtmentally friendly.

“We have 90 percent of our plants that are landfill-free today, just as this plant will be built on that same energy efficiency [and] that landfill-gree mind, mentality, and mission,” said Johnson.

Officials are saying construction on the plant will be done by the end of 2020. The plant will then work closely with the DMAX facility in Moraine to continue making the parts.

