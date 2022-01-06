DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a new job for the new year, Fuyao Glass America is hiring hundreds of production associates for its Moraine facility.

Montgomery County said it will be hosting the hiring event on Thursday, January 6 at its Employment Opportunity Center at 4303 West Third Street in Dayton.

From 10 am to 2 pm, applicants will be interviewed and hired on-site by Fuyao Glass America.

These positions offer $16.54 an hour to start, with $100 biweekly attendance bonuses, monthly production bonuses and a pay increase after 6 months. The position also includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement, 13 paid time off days and 8 paid holidays per year.

To apply, simply attend the event at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center.