Glad, mad and in-between: DPS parents react to district’s updated mask policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents of children in Dayton Public Schools have mixed feelings about the district’s decision to require face masks for all students this school year.

Dayton Public Schools announced the change in their mask policy Wednesday. Previously, only unvaccinated staff and students were required to wear masks.

Chad Marsh, a DPS parent, said his oldest son is choosing to get vaccinated before the start of school.

Marsh said face coverings are a small sacrifice his kids will have to make in order to be in school each day.

“They wanted to get back in the classroom, they wanted to be with their friends, to me, if a mask mandate is needed to get them in the building, then okay,” Marsh said.

Christina Rutherford, a DPS parent, was upset by the announcement Wednesday.

“I’m livid,” Rutherford said. “I feel like they should have left it up to the parents and left it as a choice. I don’t feel that it’s mandated, I don’t feel the masks work.”

Rutherford said she’s exploring her options and may consider homeschooling or a different district for her children.

Nathan Grant, a DPS parent, said he’s glad the district made a decision to protect his child and all the other students.

“We trust science and understand in science, we understand things change as you get more data and we understand that the Delta variant has adapted and changed. So we as humans have to learn to adapt and change,” Grant said.

DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said the district will have a program in place to accomodate any student with mask-related anxiety.

The mask policy goes into effect Thursday, August 12. The district’s first day of school is August 18.