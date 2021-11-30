DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Giving Tuesday, animal shelters across the Miami Valley are asking residents to contribute to the wellbeing of furry friends across the area.

SICSA, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and Greene County Animal Control are among those striving to get a bit of extra support to help take care of their animals after being financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has definitely been better than last year but I think we’re still feeling the after effects of it,” said Kaitlin Beecraft, marketing manager for SICSA. “It was tricky throughout the year to plan events and for Giving Tuesday we’re still maintaining that distance by going virtual with the fundraiser. So it’s definitely had an impact, but we’re making the best of it,” she said.

Michael Zimmerman, public information officer for Montgomery County Business Services, said the Animal Resource Center could also use additional help to support their growth.

“Financially, the shelter is funded by sales of dog licenses and the county’s general fund,” he said. “But we can always use help to care for the increasing number of dogs who come into our shelter.”

To garner engagement on Giving Tuesday, some of the shelters enacted creative ways to encourage community members to donate. SICSA launched their “mediocre portraits” fundraiser at midnight, allowing community members to submit a picture of their pet to be drawn by artists with varying abilities. Greene County Animal Control also utilized some unique approaches, including a giving grid, a Fill the Sleigh initiative, a purple poinsettia vendor show and others.

“Although we provide all the necessities that our pets need while they are with us, we rely heavily on the generosity of the animal lovers in our communities to provide that ‘xtra’ care that we would normally not be able to provide if it were not for them and their love of pets,” said Director Julie Holmes-Taylor.

The Humane Society said financially, they are in a position similar to SICSA — recovering from the pandemic, but still needing support after having to cancel multiple events to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The great thing is, we’re the only organization in the community that helps all types of animals,” said Jessica Garringer, marketing manager at the Humane Society. “We do mainly cats and dogs as most people know, but we also help rabbits and farm animals and reptiles. We’ve even had a seven and half foot alligator here before. So we do help all types of animals and when you give to our organization, you are guaranteed that those donations go directly to those animals.”

Garringer said thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made on Giving Tuesday will be matched up to $12,000.

Other organizations in the community are still accepting donations as well, many with initiatives that extend beyond Giving Tuesday and into the Christmas season. Others said more so than money, they can simply benefit from donated time.

“We are actively looking for people to volunteer at the shelter and to provide foster homes for adoptable dogs,” said Zimmerman. “Fostering gives a dog a temporary home and keeps them out of the stressful shelter environment, increasing their chances for adoption.”

Here is a list of places you can donate to help:

To volunteer or donate to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, click here.

To donate through Greene County Animal Control’s giving grid, click here.

To make donations to the Greater Dayton Humane Society, click here.

To donate through SICSA’s Lights of Love or Giving Tree, click here.