Giving Tuesday unleashes power of the people to support local charities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Every year millions of Americans will focus on their local communities by generously lending their support to local charities and organizations. It’s all part of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.

According to the latest ” Volunteering in America ” report, produced by Corporation for national and Community Service, the spirit of generosity is on the rise.

“We are a nation of generous people,” said CEO Barbara Stewart. “Giving to organizations you care about is an important part of our role as citizens. During this season of thanks and giving, we encourage our fellow citizens to make a commitment to volunteer this holiday season and all year long.”

Charities and nonprofit programs count on the generosity of strangers. The best way to get involved is to act locally.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost is encouraging everyone to give wisely and offers these tips to ensure your donations go to the organizations you intend.

Do not assume that charity recommendations on social media sites have already been vetted. Donors should research the charity, including whether it is registered, on the “Research Charities” section on the attorney general’s website.

Be cautious of “look-alike” websites and charities with names that sound similar to well-known organizations. Sometimes they are simply intended to confuse donors.

Make sure the donation website is secure. Look for the “s” in “https” at the beginning of the web address, which means the site is secure.

Watch out for emotional appeals. Scammers know it just takes a click to donate online and can capitalize on the convenience and spirit of giving with fake pictures and stories.

Determine what percentage of the donation will go to the charity and whether there will be any fees for donating.

Identify what the website will do (if anything) with personal information; and be wary of websites that do not provide a privacy policy.

Donors can also check the following resources to learn more about specific charities: IRS Select Check, BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, and GuideStar.

Residents with questions about charitable registration should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or through email at CharitableRegistration@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Giving Tuesday has generated over $1 billion for online charitable organizations worldwide.

