Giving Tuesday helps local nonprofits struggling during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local nonprofits say Giving Tuesday is more important this year because the pandemic affected their ability to fundraise and reach out to the community.

“Today is a big day, Giving Tuesday is what we use for operating funds, especially going into the new year and not knowing what that’s going to look like either,” Hannah’s Treasure Chest Executive Director Deanna Murphy said.

Murphy said Giving Tuesday is one of the main ways they can provide for 4,000 children in the Dayton area.

“They rely on the care packages we provide to make essential ends meet for their families,” Murphy said.

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said the money given on Tuesday helps them care for the hundreds of animals that come through their doors each year.

“It might look a little different from what we’re typically doing, we’re still out there helping animals, we’re still projecting pets, and thanks to all these donations, we’re able to do that,” Garringer said.

These nonprofits say their major fundraisers had to adjust or just didn’t happen because of COVID-19, making the money raised Tuesday even more important.

“It kind of gives them that second chance at a perfect life,” Garringer said.

Organizations like United Rehabilitation Services, who help children and adults with disabilities, have been directly impacted by COVID-19 guidelines, having to operate at less capacity and adding costs with purchasing PPE.

“Unfortunately, many of the state and local subsidies that we were able to benefit from here in 2020 have gone away and are going to be reduced by more than 75 percent,” URS Executive Director Dennis Grant said.