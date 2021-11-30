DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Giving Tuesday continues with many charities running fundraising efforts across the Miami Valley. In Dayton, St. Vincent de Paul is asking the community to help replace the tables in its shelter for the homeless.

According to the organization, the picnic tables outside the homeless shelter were purchased in 2006, approximately 15 years ago. They have deteriorated to the point where they can no longer be repaired.

These tables provided space for shelter residents to enjoy the outdoors, supervise playing children and take a break from the commotion of community living, St. Vincent de Paul said.

St. Vincent de Paul hopes to raise $10,000 to purchase nine sturdy picnic tables for the shelter residents.

