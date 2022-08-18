CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati/Dayton Division of Kroger will be celebrating the grand re-opening of the Cornerstone Kroger with giveaways and activities.

According to Kroger, the remodel of the store is a $1.9 million investment that includes a new culinary kiosk, upgraded deli, floral, meat and seafood, frozen and dairy departments, and an upgraded Starbucks.

From August 19 to 21, shoppers are able to participate in giveaways, product samples and more. Kroger said that the first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. on Friday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

Other activities and giveaways are as follows.

Friday, August 19

8 a.m. — Ribbon cutting ceremony

10 a.m. — Jim Scott, retired personality from 700WLW

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers

$10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 shoppers

Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket

Saturday, August 20

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers

Good Wipes for the first 300 shoppers

Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket

Sunday, August 21

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Circus performers

Bischoff cookies for the first 300 shoppers

Giveaway for tickets to Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, Straight No Chaser at the Taft Theater, Cincinnati Reds Basket