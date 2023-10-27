DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crocs wants to give old shoes a new life with a retail takeback program in select cities — and Dayton is one of them.

Do you have gently used or well-loved Crocs shoes? With a new retail takeback program, those old shoes can now find a new home.

Shoes donated through the program will go to one of two places. Gently used Crocs will be donated to Soles4Souls. Well-loved pairs that might be unwearable will be recycled and repurposed into new Crocs shoes and more.

“We’re excited to take this next step on our path toward innovating for a circular economy and a better future for footwear,” shared Deanna Bratter, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability, Crocs, Inc. “This pilot program aims to address both environmental and social challenges faced by the fashion industry when it comes to product waste.”

You can take used Crocs shoes to select stores — one of which is in Dayton, at the Crocs Dayton Mobile Truck. Crocs retail stores are also at the Jeffersonville Outlets or the Cincinnati Premium Outlet.

Participating stores will have a designated collection box where customers can drop off their old shoes. A free limited-edition Jibbitz™ charm will be available to customers who participate in the takeback program, while supplies last.

This program began on Oct. 27 in select cities, with more drop-off locations coming soon.

For more information about the takeback program, click here.