DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A celebratory 5K was held on Saturday by a local organization empowering girls.

Girls on the Run of Dayton hosted their fall season 5K race on the morning of Nov. 11 at Wright State University. The race is the end-of-season event for GOTR’s ten-week program.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program with emphasis on physical activities to teach young girls life skills, confidence and build connections among peers. The organization is aimed at girls between 3rd and 8th grade.

The ten-week program encourages community involvement while also using fun running games and conversation to build confidence and positivity.

At the end of each seasonal program, the organization hosts a celebratory 5K race. Hundreds of runners came out, including program participants and coaches along with their friends, family and other community members.

Girls on the Run has programs across the country, and holds over 330 5Ks every year.

Find more information about the Dayton program here.