DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The second annual event encourages young women to explore careers in the world of aviation.

Hosted at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Girls in Aviation Day offers an introduction to the world of flying for girls ages 8 to 17. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept 24.

Approximately 1000 students are expected to attend, according to a release. While the number of women in aviation is increasing, this event aims to create awareness and share information with young girls about the many careers in aviation.

The event features 2023 National Aviation Hall of Fame Enshrinee Angela Gittens, author Erin Miller, open aircraft day, and various exhibitors.

Girls in Aviation Day is created in partnership between the National Aviation Hall of Fame and Women in Aviation’s Huffman Prairie and Wright chapters. This is the second year the event was held.

For more information, visit Women in Aviation’s website.