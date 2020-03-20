Girl Scouts look to local businesses to help buy cookies left after outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Girl Scout troops are looking to partner with local businesses to sell Girl Scout cookies after booth sales were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Local business owners have been asked to partner with Girl Scouts to distribute the remaining cookies through the new Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses initiative.

Local Girl Scouts lost out on the final three days of booth sales, which supports girls’ troop activities for the year – things like camp, troop outings and community service projects. According to a press release from Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, each troop may lose an average of $900 because of this.

Girl Scout cookies can be used for a number of things, but even if a business doesn’t directly need them, the Girl Scouts are willing to donate the cookies bought to first responders, food banks, military and veterans’ organizations and other non-profits.