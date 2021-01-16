Girl Scout cookie season is continuing with safety measures for COVID-19

WESTERN OHIO (WDTN ) -January 1 marks a new year and a new opportunity to order your favorite girl scout cookies. Girl Scouts nationwide will start selling cookies, but with a pandemic, there will be some adjustments to the door-to-door sales and public cookie booths.

“The girls are really learning how to innovate their cookie business this year. Some of them are working on making business cards or having little door hangers,” explained Katie Maskey, product sales manager for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

The cookie sales goes to supporting local troops like Molly Luken who is part of Miamisburg troop 34293. This troop is hoping to use their funds to take a trip to Savannah, Georgia which is the birthplace of Girl Scouts Founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

“I like that i get to sell stuff and get to taste the cookies,” said Molly. “[But] I thnk we have less people and we can’t [sell at] as many stores”

Any worries about not getting to taste your favorite cookies should be put to rest. The girl scouts are being resourceful with how they reach customers safely during a pandemic. They’ll be following CDC guidelines, according to Maskey, using digital sales and having safe cookie booths.

Digital sales begin on February 1. Cookie booths will be popping up near you on February 12.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Western Ohio click here.

For more information on cookie sales, click here.