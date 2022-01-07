MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – January 7 is the first day to buy the beloved Girl Scout cookies in the Miami Valley. This year, a new cookie is joining the lineup of old favorites such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samosas.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said it is adding Adventurefuls, “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, with an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.”

“Girl Scout Cookies are a bright spot for so many people each year, and they lead to many adventures for girls all year long,” says Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “Girls set their cookie goals with dreams of spending time at summer camp, going horseback riding for the first time, serving our community, and exploring the world with trips to museums or national parks.”

Beginning in February 18, GSWO said cookie booths will pop up at local businesses and drive-thru locations across the Miami Valley.

But if that’s too long to wait, you can order cookies now by ordering directly from your local Girl Scout either in person or from their online page.

