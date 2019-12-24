Girl recovering after apparent accidental shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenage girl is recovering after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says she was involved in an accidental shooting.

WLWT reports that it happened in the 300 block of Martz-Paulin Road in Carlisle around 5:45 pm on Monday.

Police records indicate the girl was shot in the cheek and ran to her grandparent’s house nearby.

Her grandfather tells WLWT she is in Dayton Children’s Hospital and is doing ok.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

