CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenage girl is recovering after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says she was involved in an accidental shooting.
WLWT reports that it happened in the 300 block of Martz-Paulin Road in Carlisle around 5:45 pm on Monday.
Police records indicate the girl was shot in the cheek and ran to her grandparent’s house nearby.
Her grandfather tells WLWT she is in Dayton Children’s Hospital and is doing ok.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Girl recovering after apparent accidental shooting in Carlisle
- Operation Holiday Express brings gifts to US troops in Syria
- Ohio BMV to notify customers of vehicle safety recalls
- Thousands visit giant baby Jesus sculpture in Mexico City
- Body cam video shows Florida man ‘terrorizing’ neighborhood with lawn mower