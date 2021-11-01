DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Stay healthy this winter with Dayton and Montgomery County’s ’25 Days of Fitmas’ challenge.

According to Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County, this free challenge is designed to help people prioritize health and wellbeing by starting and maintaining healthy habits during the holiday season.

Each week, participants will receive a list of exercises and healthy habits to choose from, PHDMC said. Once the weekly challenge is complete, simply email a photo of yourself completing the challenge to be entered in drawings for gift cards ranging from $15 to $300.

Click here to register before November 24. The challenge begins the week of November 29.