Gift card bonus buy program returns to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is bringing back its gift card bonus buy program. The first time around it generated more than $95,000 of sales.

The program is simple. You spend $25 on a gift card to your favorite downtown business, and in return, you’ll receive a bonus $15 card to another business. It’s an easy way to support downtown businesses during the pandemic.

“Most places are operating at a bare minimum right now, watching expenses, watching those things, so you have those products that you’d like to get but this allows you the opportunity to free things up and keep moving forward,” said Guy Fragmin, the owner of 416 Diner.

There are over 60 businesses participating including Lily’s Bistro, The Trolley Stop, and 416 Diner. Fragmin said local support is the only way to keep these small businesses running.

“The large franchises they’re gonna be here, they’re gonna be here 2 years from now, 3 years from now, 10 years from now. If you enjoy local independent restaurants and local independent retails shops your support is what’s going to keep us around, honestly,” Fragmin said.

The director of the DDP said it’s a win-win for everyone. “Our businesses are still struggling and this is a great opportunity for our community to help our businesses but also it’s a great buy,” said Sandy Gudorf, the President of The Downtown Dayton Partnership. At noon on August 13, customers can purchase the gift cards they’d like from the Downtown Dayton Partnership website. For every $25 gift card, an extra $15 gift card will be given. The bonus cards are limited to a maximum of four bonus cards per household.