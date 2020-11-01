Giant therapy dog bringing huge smiles to Dayton Children’s hospital patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pet therapy brings a lot of joy to the patients and staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital. When the pandemic started in March, they had to put a pause on the project for safety. Now, Dayton Children’s is the first hospital in the area to restart their pet therapy program.

Cassius Clay Maurice Trice is a Great Dane who is the biggest dog in the pet therapy program. The gentle giant enjoys putting on his orange vest and sitting with patients in the most need according to his owner.

“His therapy is finding someone who is nervous, stressed out or sad,” said Julie Trice. “I like to see the expressions on everyone’s face when he comes around the corner. They usually say, ‘Woa is he a horse?'”

Cassius, or Cash, enjoys sitting with patients to help alleviate their stress during long stays.

“The dog just brings such a energy to the room that kind of helps kids heal quicker,” said Meghan King, Child Life Specialist at the children’s hospital. “They provide comfort to them and normalcy as a lot of our patients miss their dogs.”

Cash has also recently become a father to eleven Great Dane puppies. All of which are currently in training to follow in his giant footsteps and become therapy dogs of their own.